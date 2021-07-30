BC Health Officials reported 243 cases of COVID-19, with nine of them, found in Northern Health.

Our health region now has 28 active cases.

Over 81% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 82% of eligible adults got their first jab.

In addition, nearly 65% of residents 12 and older are fully immunized while 67.5% of adults got both shots.

There are 1,231 active cases in the province. Of those, 47 individuals are in hospital with 16 people in intensive care.

No new deaths have been reported, keeping the death toll at 1,771.

The new/active cases include:

* 56 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 277

* 32 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 160

* 131 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 693

* nine new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 28

* 13 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 65

* two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: eight