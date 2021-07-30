The Klawli Lake wildfire north of Prince George is no longer a fire of note.

It remains 6,231 hectares in size and is currently under a Modified Response.

Hannah Harris with the PG Fire Information Centre explains why it was taken off the list.

“We just decided to remove it because over the last couple of weeks we haven’t seen any sort of growth and it doesn’t pose a threat to the public. We still do have an area restriction in place just for the BC Wildfire Service to continue suppression.”

With hot and dry weather, reaching the 30-degree mark Saturday and Sunday, Harris is confident we won’t see too much in the way of flareups.

“We are going to have all of our resources deployed to areas most needed and we will have everything we need.”

There are now five fires of note in our region including Cutoff Creek (south of Fraser Lake), Forres Mountain (north of PG), Grizzly Lake, Mount Porter, and Tentfire Creek.

Earlier this week, the campfire ban for our area was rescinded.

Overall, 241 fires are burning in BC with 50 in the PG Fire Centre.