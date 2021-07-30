Securing that killer selfie or video for some social media glory comes at a cost according to BC Hydro.

According to its latest survey, 16% of British Columbians have stood at the edge of a cliff, while 12% knowingly disobeyed safety signage or trespassing.

Spokesperson, Dave Conway told Vista Radio the recent numbers ring true of an even more disturbing trend.

“We have seen over a five-year period a 200% increase in trespassing incidents over the last five years and about 2% or 80-thousand British Columbians admit to hurting themselves while trying to get a photo or a video.”

Cuts, falling, and spraining ankles are among the most common injuries followed by near-drownings and broken bones.

Those living in the north experience injuries the most at a rate of 4% while taking a photo or video while people in our region were most likely (19%) to trespass or ignore warning signs.

Conway also mentioned public interference with electrical infrastructure is quite risky.

“You do not need to touch the infrastructure to be electrocuted. You need to come within the area that the electricity can jump from the infrastructure itself into you and then down into the ground.”

However, the risks do not stop at selfies.

British Columbians also admit to staying in a park or recreation site after permitted hours (25%), getting too close to a wild animal (17%), cliff diving (15%), hiking in a or restricted area (13%), and swimming out of bounds or in a restricted area (12%).

Selfie-related deaths and injuries are on the rise globally.

Between 2011 and 2017, 259 people were reported killed worldwide in these types of incidents.

A link to the full report can be found here.