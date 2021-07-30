Ottawa is extending multiple COVID-19 benefits that were set to expire in September.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the wage subsidy and the rent subsidy are being extended for an extra thirty days.

The Canada Recovery Benefit, the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit and the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit are also being extended for the same amount of time.

All of the benefits were originally scheduled to expire on September 25th, but they will now run until October 23rd.

The extensions come with many concerned about the spread of the Delta variant.