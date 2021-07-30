PG Fire Centre now down to five fires of note
(Photo supplied by BC Wildfire Service)
The wildfire situation in the Prince George region continues to improve.
The fire centre is now down to five fires of note after the Klawli Lake blake north of PG was removed as a fire of note.
Across BC, 248 fires are currently burning with 50 of those in the Prince George Fire Centre (PGFC).
To date, 462,959 hectares of area has been burned.
Just under 21-hundred firefighters and personnel are battling the blazes, including the 299 from out of province.
The number of properties on Evacuation Order is 3,058 while 18,691 properties currently fall under an Evacuation Alert.
There are five fires of note currently in the PGFC they include:
- Cutoff Creek, south of Fraser Lake – 23,010 hectares in size and is Being Held
- Forres Mountain, north of Prince George – 8,700 hectares in size and is under a Modified Response
- Grizzly Lake, west of Prince George – 4,891 hectares in size and is Being Held
- Mount Porter, north of Prince George – 13,659 hectares in size and is Being Held
- Tentfire Creek, near Tumbler Ridge – 2,400 hectares in size and is Out of Control