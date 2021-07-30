The wildfire situation in the Prince George region continues to improve.

The fire centre is now down to five fires of note after the Klawli Lake blake north of PG was removed as a fire of note.

Across BC, 248 fires are currently burning with 50 of those in the Prince George Fire Centre (PGFC).

To date, 462,959 hectares of area has been burned.

Just under 21-hundred firefighters and personnel are battling the blazes, including the 299 from out of province.

The number of properties on Evacuation Order is 3,058 while 18,691 properties currently fall under an Evacuation Alert.

There are five fires of note currently in the PGFC they include: