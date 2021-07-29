The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George is sharing concerns over campfires as Prince George heads into the August Long Weekend.

The campfire prohibition was lifted for the Prince George and Northwest Fire Centres yesterday (Wednesday), but Category 2 and Category 3 open fires remain prohibited.

Some of these activities that remain prohibited include open fires, fireworks, burn barrels, and burn cages.

However, the RDFFG reminds residents to exercise extreme caution with campfires this upcoming long weekend.

Additionally, the website notes that in parts of the region such as in the Robson Valley, the fire danger rating is still listed as high to extreme.

The Prince George Fire Centre reminds residents that campfires are defined as any fire smaller than 0.5 metres high by 0.5 metres wide

The PGFC is also urging residents to never leave a fire unattended and to maintain a fireguard around campfires.

Currently, there are 50 wildfires blazing through the PGFC with 6 of them considered to be ‘of note’.