Vanderhoof Mayor Gerry Thiessen reminds residents to exercise caution during the August long weekend.

There are still six fires of note burning within the PG Fire Centre including Cutoff Creek, south of Fraser Lake where an Area Restriction Order has been put in place.

Thiessen told Vista Radio while that blaze is being held, now is not the time to get complacent.

“We are not out of the woods even though the Evacuation Orders and Alerts have been rescinded. We need to be really careful and mindful about the fires that we have.”

“If we get into dry weather and some wind we could get back into some problems.”

The Grizzly Lake blaze near Vanderhoof is also being held at 48-hundred hectares.

Over 248 fires are currently burning in BC with 51 of those in the Prince George Fire Centre (PGFC).

According to the BC Wildfire Service, over 454-thousand hectares have burnt up to this point.