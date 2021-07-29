Over 248 fires are currently burning in BC with 51 of those in the Prince George Fire Centre (PGFC).

According to the BC Wildfire Service, over 454-thousand hectares have burnt up to this point.

Just under 37-hundred firefighters and personnel are battling the blazes, including the 316 from out of province.

The number of properties on Evacuation Order is 3,443 while 17,679 properties currently fall under an Evacuation Alert.

There are six fires of note currently in the PGFC they include: