2021 BC Wildfire season has burned over 454,000 hectares so far
Stock Image | BC Wildfire Service
Over 248 fires are currently burning in BC with 51 of those in the Prince George Fire Centre (PGFC).
According to the BC Wildfire Service, over 454-thousand hectares have burnt up to this point.
Just under 37-hundred firefighters and personnel are battling the blazes, including the 316 from out of province.
The number of properties on Evacuation Order is 3,443 while 17,679 properties currently fall under an Evacuation Alert.
There are six fires of note currently in the PGFC they include:
- Cutoff Creek, south of Fraser Lake – 21,500 hectares in size and is Being Held
- Forres Mountain, north of Prince George – 8,700 hectares in size and is under a Modified Response
- Grizzly Lake, west of Prince George – 4,891 hectares in size and is Being Held
- Klawli Lake, north of Prince George – 6,231 hectares in size and is under a Modified Response
- Mount Porter, north of Prince George – 13,659 hectares in size and is Out of Control
- Tentfire Creek, near Tumbler Ridge – 2,180 hectares in size and is Out of Control