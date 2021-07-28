There are now six fires of note in the Prince George Fire Centre.

The Black Pine wildfire, west of PG which remains over 16-thousand hectares in size but fire officials say that’s not what’s actively burning.

Communications Specialist, Sharon Nickel spoke with MyPGNow.com.

“Currently, we have five firefighters and four pieces of heavy equipment and the structure protection is in place for residents in the vicinity of the fire are working at extinguishing the hot spots that are along the roadside along with clearing trees and debris off the road.”

“It’s one of the fires we have not seen a lot of recent growth on so we felt it was reasonable to take it off as a fire of note.”

All Evacuation Orders and Alerts related to the blaze have been rescinded.

In addition, the BC Wildfire Service has implemented an Area Restriction Order for the vicinity of the Cutoff Creek wildfire.

The order will remain in place until September 30th or until it is rescinded.