Listen Live

type here...
HomeContests8 Weeks of Summer Sweepstakes - Week 5
Contests

8 Weeks of Summer Sweepstakes – Week 5

Make this summer UNFORGETTABLE with a fun weekend out on the links!

Each week, you will have a chance to win 1 of our amazing Northern BC Summer Prizes!

Enter our WEEK 5 contest for your chance to win a Prince George Golf Weekend Prize Package*!

8 weeks of contesting! 8 amazing prizes! 8 lucky winners! You could be one!

- Advertisement -

The lucky winner will be announced Monday, August 8th!

Offer ends August 7th, 2022.

*Prize Package must be redeemed before September 30th, 2022.


Complete the form below to ENTER!

Your Birhday*
Your Name*
Untitled
Rules & Regulations*
- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

In The News