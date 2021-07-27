The hill is becoming a lot less steep for wildfire crews when it comes to battling the blazes in the PG area.

Across the province, 253 wildfires remain active in BC with 49 of those in Prince George Fire Centre.

However, the recent rainy conditions have allowed crews to place the Klawli Lake (6,231 hectares) and Forres Mountain (8,700 hectares) blazes north of PG under a “Modified Response”

Spokesperson, Hannah Harris explained to Vista Radio what that all entails.

“It’s a wildfire that is managed using a combination of suppression techniques, which includes direct and indirect attacks as well as the ability to contain or manage a wildfire activity within a perimeter. There is also a monitor-only response.”

Harris also admits the sunny and dry forecast will pose some minor challenges.

“With the forecasted warm and dry conditions I’d say it’s reasonable to expect a drying of existing fuels on the landscape and it’s reasonable to see an increase in fire danger compared to what we are experiencing at present.”

In addition, Cutoff Creek, south of Fraser Lake is being held and the Evacuation Alert has been rescinded.

Meanwhile, the Tentfire Creek (2,180 hectares) blaze near Tumbler Ridge as well as Grizzly Lake near Vanderhoof are both being held.

The Black Pine blaze west of PG and the Mount Porter wildfire, north of PG is still classified as out of control.