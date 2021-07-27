Numerous residents across the North were contacted by Northern Health over the weekend to be invited to a COVID-19 telephone townhall.

The call was a pre-recorded message by Dr.Bonnie Henry inviting to the discussion, which is an opportunity for residents to ask questions about vaccines.

Some members of the WTF Prince George Facebook page shared concerns over the validity of the call and questioning whether or not it was a scam.

However, Northern Health Spokesperson Eryn Collins confirmed that it is an event that will be happening via phone tomorrow (Wednesday) from 5 pm until 6 pm.

BC’s Health Minister Adrian Dix, Provincial Health Officer Dr.Bonnie Henry, Tanis Hampe, Northern Health’s Vice President Pandemic Response, and Northern Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jong Kim will be available to answer questions.

Callers will also have the chance to give their opinion on a range of pandemic-related issues by responding to live polling questions.

Residents of Prince George, Burns Lake, and Vanderhoof were invited to participate in the event.

This phone call is part of the new “Vax For BC” campaign aimed at making vaccines more accessible and convenient.

Participants can join the townhall by calling 1-877-229-8493 and providing the ID Code, which is 117216.

Because the call is only an hour-long, it is possible that the guest speakers will not get to all of the questions, according to Collins.