The Reginal District of Bulkley-Nechako has rescinded the Evacuation Alert that was issued for the Cutoff Creek area on July 20.

The Cutoff Creek blaze, south of Fraser Lake, is considered a wildfire of note and is the largest in the PG Fire Centre, at 21,500 hectares in size, but is currently being held by fire crews.

There are 57 firefighters and two helicopters on site.

There are 250 active wildfires in BC, 48 of which are in the PG Fire Centre.