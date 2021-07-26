It was another successful weekend for Wildfire crews as more rain put a damper on some of the blazes within the PG Fire Centre.

The Tentfire Creek (2,180 hectares) blaze near Tumbler Ridge and the Cutoff Creek (21,500 hectares) fire, south of Fraser Lake are being held.

Spokesperson, Hannah Harris told Vista Radio one other fire of note is now under the same category.

“Grizzly Lake as of Friday has changed to being held so there is progress on the fires and we still have resources working on all of the fires.”

There are 254 fires burning across BC with 48 of those in the PG Fire Centre.

In addition, the Mount Porter (13,660 hectares), Forres Mountain (8,700 hectares), and Klawli Lake (6,231 hectares) fires all north of PG are classified under a Modified Response.