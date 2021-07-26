64.4% of all BC adults are fully vaccinated while 61.3% of those 12 and over are completely protected against COVID-19.

In addition, nearly 81% of those 12 and over received their first dose while almost 82% of all BC adults got their first jab.

This comes as health officials reported 267 new cases over a three-day period, which includes five in Northern Health.

* July 23-24: 94 new cases

* July 24-25: 79 new cases

* July 25-26: 94 new cases

In the last 72 hours, one person from Northern Health has passed away, increasing the death toll to 1,768.

There are currently 695 active cases in the province. Of those, 43 individuals are in hospital and 17 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

* 48 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 185

* 41 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 118

* 155 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 342

* five new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 14

* 18 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 32

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: four