The St. John Hospital recently had a need for an ECHO Ultrasound to improve cardiac care in the region.

The Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation is starting a fundraising campaign in honour of Rosalie Nichiporuk.

The Mr. & Mrs. P.A. Woodwards Foundation supported the region and this project with a $100,000 grant.

“We are grateful to the Woodward’s Family for their generous gift and recognizing that even though Vanderhoof is only one hour away, that travel time is crucial in an emergency situation and that bringing care closer to home is always the best solution,” said Judy Neiser, CEO for Spirit of the North.

“Spirit of the North does what it does, it’s our goal, it’s our job to actually find equipment, that’s what we do. But we can’t do it without support from everyone else, so our donors are our world,” Neiser added.

Integris Credit Union also stepped up to make a donation to support the project in honour of Rosalie Nichiporuk.

“Rosalie’s tireless contributions to the people of the Nechako Valley cannot be overstated,” said Alison Hoskins, CEO of Integris Credit Union.

“She was the embodiment of leadership and service to the community and as such, the Integris Community Foundation is both honoured and delighted to make a $50,000 donation in her name to this fundraising campaign,” she added.

Integris Credit Union held an announcement for the campaign in their parking lot, and Four Rivers CO-OP donated and cooked up kebabs for anyone willing to donate to the cause.

Anyone looking to donate can do so at the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation link.