Efforts being made to battle the Grizzly Lake wildfire located southeast of Prince George are making an impact.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has rescinded its Evacuation Order and Evacuation Alert for the vicinity of the Grizzly Lake wildfire.

Currently, there are 74 firefighters on scene, working alongside 3 helicopters and 14 pieces of heavy equipment.

The order and alert were issued earlier this month, covering west of 600 Road FSR, east of Naltesby Lake and the Bobtail FSR, south of Eulatazella and the Bobtail Connector FSR, and west to the 800 and 900 roads.

Additionally, the Cariboo Regional District has rescinded the Evacuation Alert for Tietown and Nazko North.

The out-of-control blaze is estimated to be about 4,891 hectares in size.

It was discovered on July 10th and is believed to be caused by lightning.

Currently, there are over 50 wildfires blazing throughout the Prince George Fire Centre.