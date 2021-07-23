The Camsell Lake Evacuation Alert, for the area north of Fraser Lake, has been rescinded.

The wildfire is roughly 300 hectares in size and is being held by BC Wildfire Service.

There are currently 25 firefighters, 1 helicopter, and 5 pieces of heavy equipment on site.

BC Wildfire Service has been pulling some of their resources back from Northern BC as cooler temperatures and moisture has allowed them to make progress on some of the fires in the area.

There are 53 active fires in the Prince George Fire Centre, 8 of them are of note.