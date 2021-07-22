Over 60% of adults in BC are fully vaccinated
COVID-19 Vaccine (Photo provided by Pixabay)
According to BC Health officials, 60.2% of BC adults and 56.9% of those 12 and up are fully vaccinated from COVID-19.
80.2% of adults in the province, and 81.2% of those 12 and older received their first jab.
89 new cases popped up in BC, one was in Northern Health.
There are currently 781 active cases, 31 are in the north.
Of the active cases, 53 people are currently in hospital and 15 are in intensive care.
BREAKDOWN BY REGION:
- one new case in Northern Health
- 18 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- 37 new cases in Interior Health
- 30 new cases in Fraser Health
- three new cases in Island Health
- no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada