According to BC Health officials, 60.2% of BC adults and 56.9% of those 12 and up are fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

80.2% of adults in the province, and 81.2% of those 12 and older received their first jab.

89 new cases popped up in BC, one was in Northern Health.

There are currently 781 active cases, 31 are in the north.

Of the active cases, 53 people are currently in hospital and 15 are in intensive care.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION: