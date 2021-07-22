Crews continue to make headway on the eight fires of note within the Prince George Fire Centre.

Province-wide, 268 wildfires are currently burning with 56 of those still active in our region.

Spokesperson, Hannah Harris told Vista Radio a trio of fires including Cutoff Creek southeast of Fraser Lake underwent a recent update.

“As of last night, its status has changed from out of control to being held so that’s exciting. Tentfire Creek and Camsell Lake are also being held.”

In addition, the Black Pine fire, west of PG remains at 16-thousand hectares.

Harris noted a fair amount of resources continue to be allocated towards that fire.

“We do have 17 firefighters, one helicopter and there are four pieces of heavy equipment out at the moment.”

However, the Mount Porter wildfire, northwest of PG continues to smolder at just under 15-thousand hectares.

“It’s kind of in a stable condition. We still have resources out there and it’s not being held like the others but we are optimistic there is not too much of a negative update for the Mount Porter.”

Klawli Lake, also northwest of the city remains at over 62-hundred hectares and remains out of control.

Grizzly Lake, southwest of Prince George is over 46-hundred hectares. Lastly, Forres Mountain, north of Prince George is 87-hundred hectares and remains out of control.

However, the weekend weather forecast does look promising yet again, hovering around the 20-degree mark.

“We are expecting some windy days but unlike the south, our windy days are going to be accompanied by cool temperatures and rain with increased humidity,” said Harris.