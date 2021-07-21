Areas in the Prince George Fire Centre are getting some much-needed moisture, which is helping the BC Wildfire Service.

“Especially around the Cutoff Creek fire, the rain gauges up there have measured upwards of 30 mm over the last couple of days. So we’ve seen significant rainfall in some parts of the fire centre,” said Sharon Nickel with the PG Fire Centre.

The Cutoff Creek wildfire, south of Fraser Lake, is the largest flame in the PG Fire Centre at over 21,000 hectares in size.

Nickel said those battling the Cutoff Creek blaze are taking on hot spots and establishing a control line around the fire, there are 60 firefighters, 9 structural protection unit personnel, 2 helicopters, and 23 pieces of heavy equipment on site.

As for the Grizzly Lake fire, south of Vanderhoof, Nickel said there is a fireguard set up completely around that blaze and is the second-highest staffed fire in the PG Fire Centre, with 69 firefighters, 2 helicopters and 17 pieces of heavy equipment.

The Evacuation Alert for the Shesta and Punchaw Lake areas has been rescinded, one of the Shesta Lake fires has been extinguished.

Nickel said there is some hot spot work happening along the roadside near the Black Pine Fire.

The PG Fire Centre gained some footing on some of the major fires in the area yesterday (Tuesday), resulting in changes to Evacuation Orders and Alerts, but the province did establish a state of emergency.

There are 60 active wildfires in the PG Fire Centre, 8 of them are considered of note.