Three people have been arrested by the Vanderhoof RCMP following an armed robbery at a local convenience store.

According to police, two people walked into the building on Burrard Street just after 2am yesterday (Tuesday).

When officers attended, they spoke to the lone employee who stated the suspects were armed with a gun and what appeared to be a crowbar, demanded money before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance footage identified both suspects and located both of them at a nearby home.

In addition, a third person was arrested without incident.

No injures were reported during the robbery and the investigation is ongoing.