According to the PG Fire Centre, the Mount Porter Fire, north of Vanderhoof, has grown from 6,345 hectares to 14,932 hectares over a few days.

An Evacuation Order has already been issued for the area.

There are 7 other fires of note in the Prince George Fire Centre:

Black Pine- 5,000 hectares

Camsell Lake- 310 hectares

Cutoff Creek- 23,310 hectares

Forres Mountain- 2,700 hectares

Grizzly Lake- 4,600 hectares

Klawli Lake- 6,231 hectares

Tentfire Creek- 1,700 hectares

Cutoff Creek is still the largest fire, sitting over 23,000 hectares in size.

“On that fire, we have 47 firefighters, 17 structural protection unit personnel, 5 helicopters and 22 pieces of heavy equipment,” said Fire Information Officer Sharon Nickel.

Crews from across the country, as well as some from outside the country, are rallying to come put out the blazes, but Nickel said we may not be getting as much support as we would normally.

“A lot of these areas are facing similarly challenging conditions. Which also means that some of the support that we would receive from other provinces and the U.S is kind of reeled back.”

There are 67 active fires in the PG Fire Centre, with over 300 total in the province.