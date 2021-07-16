Over 53% of BC adults now fully vaccinated
Janssen Covid 19 Vaccine Phase 3 trials
BC Health Officials are reporting 47% of residents 12 and up along with half of all eligible adults (50.5) have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In addition, 80.3% of eligible adults and 79.3% of those 12+ have gotten their first jab.
Forty-one new infections were reported today (Wednesday), including two in Northern Health.
There are 639 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 28 of them are in our health region.
In addition, 65 people are battling the virus in hospital, 11 of which are in intensive care.
BREAKDOWN BY REGION:
- two new cases in Northern Health
- 10 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
- 16 new cases in Interior Health
- 11 new cases in Fraser Health
- one new case in Island Health
- one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada
- Total active cases: seven