The First Nations Health Authority is hosting a Moderna second dose clinic in Prince George.

It will take place Wednesday and Thursday of next week (July 21st and 22nd).

The clinic will be held at the House of Ancestors.

In May, the Urban and Away from Home Indigenous Vaccination Clinic was held at the same facility.

Roughly 11-hundred people were vaccinated at the clinic with 243 of those considered walk-ins.

In two rounds of vaccinations, the First Nations Health Authority has supported over 150 vaccination clinics in 55 communities and three Urban and Away from Home Dose 1 clinics in Prince George, Terrace, and Fort St. John.

These community clinics provided 12,445 Dose 1 vaccines and 9,954 Dose 2 vaccines.