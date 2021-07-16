2021 is shaping to be a lost year for ranchers across BC including the north.

The BC Cattlemen’s Association stated many farmers have lost cattle already due to the extreme heat and wildfire activity.

President, Kevin Boon told Vista Radio it’s a dire situation.

“We are 2017 on steroids for wildfires and that is compounded by the fire situation and the fact that COVID is having an effect on resources at the BC Wildfire Service.”

“You also have to look at the timing. We are seeing fires a month to a month and a half sooner than typical. We are a full two weeks ahead of where we were in 2017 and our cattle have been out there but they haven’t been able to do their job yet,” added Boon.

“We rely on cattle to graze that fine fuel and reduce that fire hazard but they haven’t been able to do that, which is adding more of a fuel to it and taking away our ability to keep those cattle in and if we have to pull cattle off feed at this time of year, it is going to be extremely difficult for the next year.”

He added the agriculture sector was already in a tough spot, prior to the wildfires.

“We started out the year without very much moisture and that intensive heat dried out forage extremely quickly so what would normally be green grass right now was turning brown and dry, which is adding to the risk of wildfires.”

“We are in a dire situation. It’s possibly one of the worst we have seen and I don’t think people understand the state in the interior, especially the situation we are in now due to both the heat and the drought.”

Boon mentioned producing cows is left in a precarious position due to the smoky conditions the province is currently seeing.

“We know we have lost cattle already and we have guys already starting to worry about rebuilding and the ability to do it. We are not in good shape as far as the cattle industry and I know a lot of the other agricultural commodities like fruits and berries have been hit extremely hard.”

“For the most part, a lot of these cattle will die from the smoke before the actual heat and fire so that is in a way a small mercy. The lifespan of some of these cows might be eight or ten years for a producing cow and that might be cut in half (due to the smoke) or it might be that we have to move them through the process sooner because they aren’t healthy enough to support our climate.”

“Ranchers don’t get rich off their cattle. They are in this industry because they have a love for the animal and when you build a herd many of these herds are generational and there is an emotional connection to them. When you see the generations of hard work dying it is extremely hard on these ranchers.”

Boon is one of many who would like to see the province declare a State of Emergency because of the wildfires.

He also lamented the fact that now is not the time to venture out into BC’s backcountry, suggesting residents find different ways to pass the time.

“This is volatile out there. Rubbing two rocks together will start a fire. That may sound like an exaggeration but it’s not, please go to the waterslides and do something. I know tourism is hurting but we need people to stay out of the backcountry right now.”

Right now, 305 fires are burning in BC with 66 of those in the PG Fire Centre.