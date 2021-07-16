An evacuation alert has been issued by the Regional District of Fraser Fort George for the Shesta Lake and Punchaw Lake – electoral area ‘C’ and Nahlquonte 2 and Deep Creek 5 – Nazko First Nation.

This is due to the active wildfires burning about 35 kilometers southwest of Prince George.

According to the BC Wildfire Services, two out-of-control blazes are ongoing beside one another, one is about 11 hectares in size while the other is about 5.60 hectares.

The fire near Punchaw Lake was discovered today (Thursday) and is believed to be caused by lightning.

The RDFFG says conditions may unexpectedly change and make it necessary for immediate evacuation to ensure the personal safety of residents and frontline responders.

The alert covers about 66,711 hectares of land.

Residents in the area are being asked to prepare for an evacuation, and to take the following steps to prevent damage to homes and properties:

Gather important papers and move valuables to alternate locations;

Make arrangements for pets to be moved to a safe location;

If you have livestock or hobby farm animals begin making arrangements for them to go to a safe

alternative location in case an evacuation order is issued; and

Prepare a 72-hour personal emergency kit for you and your family; remember to include any necessary

medications in your kit.

The RDFFG adds the next 24 hours are critical in assessment and planning for wildfire response, and more details on wildfires in the area can be found on the BC Wildfire Service website.

The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George’s Emergency Operations Centre is activated.