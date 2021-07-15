Federal Vaccine Delivery Numbers provided by the Government of Canada

It seems fewer people are getting the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Only 1-per cent of Canadians got the shot last week.

Second dose uptake however continues to rise with over half of eligible Canadians now fully vaccinated.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says despite low virus activity, infection rates are still highest among those 40 and younger.

Tam urged Canadians to help avoid any resurgence by increasing vaccine coverage in younger age groups to secure a safe fall.

In addition, the country is a few weeks away from reaching the significant milestone of having secured enough doses for all Canadians to get vaccinated.