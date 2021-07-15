Highway 97 has been reopened south of 100 Mile House but could be closed again with limited notice according to Drive BC.

A travel advisory is still in effect for Highway 97 because of limited visibility caused by smoke.

The affected stretch of highway is between Big Bar Road, and the 94 Mile Frontage, or 5 kilometres south of 100 Mile House to 7 kilometres north of Clinton.

Drive BC also says this portion of the road could be closed again with limited notice.

The next scheduled update is planned for Friday morning at 10:00.

– with files from Darin Bain, My Cariboo Now staff