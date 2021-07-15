Residents in Vanderhoof are feeling a bit anxious as the wildfire season in BC continues to rage on.

The District is keeping a close on three fires of note – Cutoff Creek, Camsell Lake, and Grizzly Lake all of which are under an Evacuation Order.

“Certainly, Cutoff Creek is the one that concerns us the most because it is coming out of the southwest and yesterday (Wednesday) the winds seem to be coming out of that direction,” said Gerry Thiessen, Vanderhoof Mayor.

This situation kinds of reminds Thiessen of the Shovel Lake wildfire from 2018.

“Which went from Fraser Lake to Highway 27 going north of Vanderhoof. That was big and to us, those were concerns.”

Thiessen adds the district is fortunate to have a lot of agricultural land surrounding the community.

A reception Centre in the Vanderhoof Municipal Arena has been set up.

“We have worked hard with the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako and as a community, we have worked alongside many of our first nations in the area. That’s been our thing is to work together.”

Across BC, 309 fires are active.