A major mining project just south of Vanderhoof is one step closer to becoming reality.

Today (Thursday), the BC Government approved a permit that allows for early works at Artemis Gold Ltd.’s Blackwater Gold project.

The approval is the first step required for mine construction, allowing for the necessary site preparation and land clearing work to begin.

“Advancing the Blackwater Gold project will help unearth the massive economic potential in B.C.’s Cariboo region,” said Premier John Horgan.

“Mining and mineral exploration are a foundational part of our economy and will help us build a stronger and more sustainable British Columbia where the benefits of our recovery reach everyone.”

The Blackwater Gold mine is estimated to be the largest mine development project in the Cariboo region of B.C. in the last decade, supporting regional employment over 25 years, including the construction period, with a potential life of mine extension through further exploration.

“We welcome the development of the new Blackwater gold and silver mine,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation.

“It will create high-earning, long-term jobs, advance Indigenous reconciliation, and supply some of the most responsibly mined gold and silver in the world, exemplifying British Columbia’s environmental-social-governance advantage.”

An economic impact study forecasts the project will create 457 direct full-time jobs per year over the 23-year operating life of the mine, with 825 direct full-time jobs per year created during the construction/expansion phases of mine development.

Additionally, the mine is expected to contribute $13.2 billion to the provincial economy over its lifetime, including $2.3 billion to provincial revenues.