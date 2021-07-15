Sixty-three wildfires are burning within the Prince George Fire Centre, including eight of note.

The Black Pine, Forres Mountain, Mount Porter, and Klawli Lake wildfires south and west of the city are still classified as out of control.

Meanwhile, the Cutoff Creek blaze southwest of Fraser Lake is well over 12-thousand hectares and has led to an Evacuation Order.

In addition, the 28-hundred hectare Grizzly Lake wildfire, southeast of Vanderhoof has also led to an Evac Order.

The Camsell Lake wildfire, west of Fort Saint James has grown to 310 hectares in size. The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako issued an Evacuation Order for this fire.

Lastly, the Tentfire Creek wildfire near Tumbler Ridge remains at a thousand hectares.

Across BC, 308 fires are active.