Two out of control wildfires within the Prince George Fire Centre have prompted evacuation orders.

An evacuation order has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN), the Saik’uz First Nation, and BC Parks for the Cutoff Creek area, about 70-80 kilometers southwest of Vanderhoof.

The fire is expected to be about 12,000 hectares in size now and is believed to be caused by lightning.

The order covers south Kenny Dam Road and Brophy Road intersection, southwest to Knewstub Lake, and southeast to the 600 FSR, including Saik’uz IR Tatuk Lake 7, Tatuk, and Finger FSR.

However, it does not include Kenney Dam Road which runs adjacent to the Nechako River.

Meanwhile, the Grizzly Lake wildfire has grown to about 2,800 hectares in size and an evacuation order has been issued and expanded.

RDBN has issued the order for southeast of the 900 and 800 Roads, which also includes Naltesby Lake and Little Bobtail Lake.

Additionally, an expanded evacuation alert for southeast of the Bobtail Connector and Bobtail FSR to the 900 and 800 Road is now in effect.

Evacuees in need of transportation from the Cutoff Creek fire can contact the RDBN, while those fleeing the Grizzly Lake area are being asked to register at the Reception Centre in the Vanderhoof Municipal Arena.

There are now 65 active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre, the following are considered to be ‘wildfires of note’ by the BC Wildfire Service: