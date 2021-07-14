BC Health Officials are reporting 47% of residents 12 and up along with half of all eligible adults (50.5) have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, 80.3% of eligible adults and 79.3% of those 12+ have gotten their first jab.

Forty-one new infections were reported today (Wednesday), including two in Northern Health.

There are 639 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 28 of them are in our health region.

In addition, 65 people are battling the virus in hospital, 11 of which are in intensive care.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION: