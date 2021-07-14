The Cutoff Creek wildfire, southwest of Fraser Lake is proving difficult to contain.

It is the largest of the seven fires of note within the Prince George Fire Centre at over 10,300 hectares.

Fire Information Officer, Alex Lane spoke with Vista Radio.

“Crews are encountering extreme fire behaviour, which is challenging those suppression efforts.”

In addition, the Mount Porter, Black Pine, Klawli Lake, and Forres Mountain, which are all west and south of PG are still considered out of control.

“We do have structure protection in place for values in the area and we have crews in the area are working at the Black Pine site today (Wednesday). Klawli Lake’s wildfire is just over six thousand hectares and remains out of control,” said Lane.

We got a report from our Cariboo office that Highway 20 west of Anihim Lake has isolated the community in the Chilcotin. The video is from this morning from Highway 20 at Karen’s Kleene, west of Tatla Lake. (Video from listener) pic.twitter.com/IQTXKFPFxb — Francoise Dione (@dione_wearmouth) July 14, 2021

In addition, the Camsell Lake wildfire, west of Fort Saint James continues to burn out of control at 188 hectares.

As a result, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako in conjunction with the Yekooche First Nation and BC Parks has issued an Evacuation Order.

The order is from the north portion of Stuart Lake from the Camsell Lake FSR to the north point of Stuart Lake including a piece of Rubyrock Lake Provincial Park, south to Babine Lake.

Twenty-eight firefighters, three helicopters, and five pieces of heavy equipment are battling the blaze.

Tentfire Creek, near Tumbler Ridge, continues to hold steady at 1,000 hectares

Luckily, the most recent forecast from Environment Canada shows cooler, wetter conditions with temperatures in the 20-22 degree range.

Showers could kick off as early as tomorrow night and last until Monday.

“If we do see that in the areas of some of our wildfires of note that helps to lower the temperature and increase relative humidity, which helps our fire suppression efforts with our crews on the ground,” said Lane.

Another video from the Cariboo office. This was shot at the Terra Nostra Guest Ranch at Kleena Kleene about 500m off Hwy 20. 2 reports say the fire has grown very large. pic.twitter.com/v90TzdM4vG — Francoise Dione (@dione_wearmouth) July 14, 2021

Tensions remain high in parts of the Cariboo as an Evacuation Alert is in place for 100 Mile House.

The district issued the alert for the Flat Lake Alert Area Evacuation expansion, as well as the Municipal Boundaries of 100 Mile House.

Drive BC also reported two highway sections in the Cariboo Fire Centre due to ongoing wildfire activity.

Province-wide, 318 fires are active with 61 of those in the Prince George Fire Centre