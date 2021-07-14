An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the District of 100 Mile House at the Emergency Operations Centre.

The District of 100 Mile House has issued the alert for the Flat Lake Alert Area Evacuation expansion, as well as the Municipal Boundaries of the District of 100 Mile House.

The alert has been issued to prepare residents to evacuate property or premises should it be required.

The District says residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation, but it could be limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an ALERT, you should be prepared for an evacuation order by:

• Having a plan to transport all family members or co‐workers outside of the area, should the area be brought under evacuation order.

• Keeping essential items readily available for a quick departure; including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

• Ensuring that any dependents are prepared for departure.

• Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.

• Ensuring that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A Reception Centre will be made available if required.

• Monitoring reliable news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of

Reception Centres and the District of 100 Mile House channels on Facebook and www.100milehouse.com.

• If you are on an evacuation ALERT, or if you have been displaced from your home due to an emergency, please self‐register for Emergency Support Services. Self‐Registration will reduce wait times for evacuees and assist in the referral process.

-With files from Darin Bain, mycariboonow.com