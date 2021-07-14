Drive BC has announced the closure of two highway sections in the Cariboo Fire Centre due to ongoing wildfire activity.

Highway 97 is closed 16 km north of 70 Mile House due to the Flat Lake wildfire, a blaze that is estimated to cover about 1,000 hectares of land.

The detour route for this closure is via Highway 24 through the Interlakes to highway 5.

Additionally, Highway 20 is now closed both East and West of Anahim Lake between Rainbow Range Trailhead and Elsey Road (38 to 6 km west of Anahim Lake), and between Dean River PI and Bittner Road (22 km east of Anahim Lake to 32 km west of Tatla Lake).

Currently, there is no detour for drivers headed through this area, but Drive BC has scheduled an update on the road for 9 am tomorrow (Thursday).

Meanwhile, Drive BC is also reporting that the Canim South Lake Road is closed in both directions.

A detour is available via Mahood Lake Road to Horse Lake Road to Highway 24.