(Map of Camsell Lake wildfire Provided by Regional District of Bulkley Nechako)

An Evacuation Order has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako in relation to the Camsell Lake fire, west of Fort Saint James.

The order is in conjunction with the Yekooche First Nation and BC Parks.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze is 188 hectares in size.

The Order area is from the Northern portion of Stuart Lake from Camsell Lake FSR to the northern point of Stuart Lake including a portion of Rubyrock Lake Provincial Park south to Babine Lake including Cunningham Lake, Camsell Lake, and Whitefish Lake, including a portion of Sutherland River Park located in Electoral Area.

The fire is classified as out of control.