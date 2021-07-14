Police in Fort Saint James round up break and enter culprits
RCMP Cruiser (Photo from BC RCMP Flickr)
A pair of suspects were taken into custody by the Fort Saint James RCMP following a break and enter into a local business.
Just after midnight on Tuesday, police were called to the 400 block of Stuart Drive West.
Once on scene, it was noted a window had been smashed and some property was taken.
Video surveillance showed two people gained entry, took the merchandise, and left.
An adult man and a female youth were arrested and later released pending a future court date.
The investigation continues.