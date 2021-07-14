A pair of suspects were taken into custody by the Fort Saint James RCMP following a break and enter into a local business.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, police were called to the 400 block of Stuart Drive West.

Once on scene, it was noted a window had been smashed and some property was taken.

Video surveillance showed two people gained entry, took the merchandise, and left.

An adult man and a female youth were arrested and later released pending a future court date.

The investigation continues.