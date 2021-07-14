One person is dead following a collision in the South Cariboo that involved a pick-up truck and a fire truck.

Clinton RCMP were called to the accident just before 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

It happened on 83 Mile Road near Begbie Road in 70 Mile House, south of Prince George.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered that the driver of the pick-up truck had been fatally injured.

A 64-year old 70-Mile resident was pronounced dead at the scene by BC Emergency Health Services.

“While the cause of the collision remains under investigation, initial investigation leads us to believe the pick-up was traveling eastbound when it veered into the westbound lane of the truck. The driver of the fire truck was unable to avoid the collision, and the pick-up collided with the fire truck behind the cab,” said Acting Corporal Marika Masters of the Clinton RCMP.

The BC Coroners Service is now conducting its own investigation into the circumstances around the man’s death.

The man’s name has not been released.

Files from George Henderson, MyCaribooNow