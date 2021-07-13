The city of Prince George and Vanderhoof are under special air quality advisories, which could last over the next 24-48 hours according to Environment Canada.

The Environment Canada website says individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches, or shortness of breath.

Paula Tait, Technical Advisor with Northern Health says the smoke coming from the fires burning throughout the province is the main contributor to the lower air quality in the area.

“When there’s expected to be smoke in the area we know that the particulate level in the air will also go up, so that’s the very fine particles in the air that can be breathed into the lungs,” explained Tait.

She adds that while the smoke can impact anyone’s breathing, there are some people with different ailments that it can disproportionately impact.

“Poor air quality will impact a wide range of chronic conditions, it can increase inflammation in the body and impact health systems, especially those with respiratory conditions, even heart conditions can be more sensitive to the effects of smoke,” Tait said.

According to Asthma Canada, air pollution is a key trigger of asthma and associated allergies, and extensive studies have shown that air pollution may result in a rapid increase in asthma-related hospital visits.

The site also notes that those who are at the greatest risk of developing air pollution-related health issues are young children, the elderly and those who have existing respiratory and cardiovascular conditions.

But according to Tait, there are a number of ways residents can reduce the impact the smoke has on them, and those with asthma should be especially proactive in taking care of themselves by having a rescue inhaler on them at all times.

Northern residents are being advised to take it easy while the special air quality is in effect and keep themselves out of the smoke as often as possible.

“If people are experiencing the ill effects from the smoke they should seek spaces with less smoke so that might be creating a clean air room within the home or even finding a public space where you can safely distance from others that have cleaner air,” she added.

Tait also advises residents to pay attention to the advisories since the air quality can change rapidly.

Currently, the BC Wildfire Service is battling 306 wildfires across the province, 59 of which are within the Prince George Fire Centre.