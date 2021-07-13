It was a parking lot party of a different kind in Vanderhoof.

Roughly 300 residents received a jab of a COVID-19 vaccine during a three-day drive-in vaccination clinic hosted by Northern Health last week (July 6-8).

James Simpson is the Health Services Administrator for the Omineca Region who told MyNechakoValleyNow.com they geared the clinic towards young families.

“We chose that 4-8 pm time to make it more convenient and trying to get out of the heat of the day. We also tried to make it convenient for the whole family to come. We had a number of vehicles where we had Mom, Dad, and some eligible teenagers in the car.”

“We are looking for lots of opportunities to boost up vaccination rates both within Vanderhoof and across Northern Health.”

Simpson added they held the clinic for two reasons.

“One was we have done an excellent job of getting people through our mass vaccination clinics but we wanted to give an opportunity for people in the evenings as well as work on the convenience factor.”

The clinic was held at the Four Rivers Co-op.

A vaccination clinic for those 12 and up is also being held at the Nechako Senior Citizens Friendship Centre every Tuesday and Thursday between now and July 29th.