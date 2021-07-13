Mackenzie RCMP is asking the public’s assistance in locating Emil Laverne Spelman, who is wanted for multiple charges.

On Thursday afternoon around 1:50 pm, police were notified that a man was just sent to hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.

Police believe the man was targeted in a private incident in Mackenzie, as both the suspect and victim were known to each other.

The BC Prosecution Service has approved charges for Aggravated Assualt, Assault with a Weapon, Possession of a Firearm while Prohibited, and Discharge a Firearm with Intent.

Police describe the 40-year-old as:

White man

40 years old

178 cm (5’10)

84 kg (185 lbs)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Police are asking anyone that has information on his whereabouts to contact the RCMP, and are urging residents to not confront Spelman, as he is violent and could be armed.

– with files from Dione Wearmouth, My Nechako Valley Now staff