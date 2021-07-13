Wildfire crews in the Prince George area are hoping for a change in the weather pattern.

Right now, there are 307 active fires in BC, with 60 of those in the Prince George Fire Centre (PGFC).

Communications Specialist, Sharon Nickel told Vista Radio the predicted rain and cooler conditions by the end of the week will aid fire fighting events.

“If we are able to continue with the efforts that we have in place today (Tuesday), hopefully, we aren’t going to see too much growth today and tomorrow. With any luck, we will get some precipitation coming in with the Alaska-low arriving Thursday and Friday.”

Cutoff Creek, southwest of Fraser Lake continues to be the biggest fire at 10,300 hectares. 50 firefighters, three helicopters, and 30 pieces of heavy equipment are on the ground right now battling the blaze.

Klawli Lake (6,231 hectares), Mount Porter (6,345 hectares), Black Pine (5,000 hectares), and Forres Mountain (2,700 hectares), which are all west and south of the city are considered out of control.

However, the PGFC is keeping a close eye on some recent fires that have popped up.

Crews are attempting to extinguish a small human-caused blaze at the Ancient Forest.

Nickel stated they expect to make progress on the point-two hectare fire (which is currently being held) in short order.

“We have had a crew on that for the past few days and in conversation with the zone, I suspect it will be moved to under control with today’s effort.”

Fire personnel is also attending a suspected lightning-caused fire at Camsell Lake, near Fort Saint James that is 105-hectares in size.

“That fire is currently 20 kilometres south of Yekoochie and it’s located northwest end of Camsell Lake. It is out of control and there is an Evacuation Alert in place from the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako and BC Parks.”

The Tentfire Creek fire near Tumbler Ridge remains at 1,000 hectares and is considered lightning-caused.

Lastly, the Chilako wildfire south of Vanderhoof is still at 1,451 hectares.