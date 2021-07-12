The Prince George Fire Centre continues to have its hands full with seven fires of note.

The biggest one is Cutoff Creek, southwest of Fraser Lake, which is 10,129 hectares in size.

In addition, the Black Pine (5,000 hectares) and Forres Mountain (2,700 hectares) blazes west of PG, as well as the Klawli Lake (1,450 hectares) fire south of the city, are all out of control.

The same can also be said for the Mount Porter Wildfire, (northwest of the northern capital) which is 6,345 hectares in size.

Communications Specialist, Sharon Nickel told Vista Radio the upcoming weather forecast is shaping up to be a mixed bag of conditions.

“Come Thursday and Friday we will see an Alaska-low moving in bringing some lower temperatures but with the warm weather that we have early on here in the week we are also expecting the potential for thunderstorms and variable winds.”

“The crews and the equipment on site are still working to establish those fireguards. The burnoff operations are being conducted with aerial support so the helicopters that are coming are providing that support for the ground crew.”

She adds 31 new fires popped up over the weekend within the local fire centre, bringing the number of active blazes in our region to 59.

However, Nickel stated there was one positive from the weekend.

“Our Chilako fire (s0uth of Vanderhoof) was moved to being held overnight and that was some good news for us.”

Tentfire Creek, near Tumbler Ridge is the smallest blaze at 1,000 hectares.

Province-wide, 306 fires are active.