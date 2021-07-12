A closer look into the death of Alexander Charles Joseph will take place in Prince George.

The BC Coroners Service has scheduled a public inquest beginning on August 9th at the city’s Courthouse.

The death of the 36-year-old was reported to the Coroners Service in October of 2018.

Joseph died in a BC Corrections Branch vehicle on Highway 97 near 100 Mile House while being transported from Prince George to Maple Ridge.

Lyn Blenkinsop, presiding coroner, and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding this death.

The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances.

The inquest is open to the public.

A livestream link will also be made available.