(Prince George City Council has selected Walter Babicz as the new City Manager for the City of Prince George. Photo supplied by City of PG)

The City of Prince George looked from within to find its new City Manager.

Walter Babicz is taking over the role from Kathleen Soltis who left in September of 2020.

He will oversee a staff of approximately 750 employees with a total annual budget of approximately $185 million.

Babicz, who grew up in Fraser Lake, has been fulfilling both the duties of Acting City Manager as well as his existing position as General Manager of Administrative Services for the past nine months.

“On behalf of Council, I wish to congratulate Mr. Babicz on his selection for the critical role of City Manager, and to thank him for his many years of excellent service to the City of Prince George as the Corporate Officer and as a senior administrator,” said Lyn Hall, Mayor of Prince George.

“The fact that Council selected Walt as City Manager, Council’s sole employee, speaks to the respect we all have for his years of service and the appreciation we have for his performance as Acting City Manager over the past nine months.”

After graduating from law school at the University of Victoria, he moved to Prince George in 1995 to practice law at a local law firm until he was offered a position as the City’s Manager of Legislative Services in 2008.

Babicz’s portfolio has included overseeing divisions such as legislative services, records management, information technology services, procurement, risk management, bylaw services, and the customer service centre.

“I’m honoured and excited to be selected as the new City Manager and to be continuing to serve the community that I care so deeply about,” said Babicz.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with Council, City staff, and the community.”