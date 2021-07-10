An Expanded Evacuation Alert has been issued for the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

Bulkley Nechako Evacuation Alert (Photo supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

The Cutoff Creek wildfire is estimated to be around 9,335 hectares in size and is considered a wildfire of note.

People living in this area are being asked to take the following precautions and be prepared for an Evacuation Order:

  • locate all family or co-workers and plan to meet outside the evacuation area if an evacuation is called.
  • gather essentials. ie. medication, glasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs, and keepsakes.
  • prepare to move people with mobility challenges or children.
  • prepare to move pets or livestock to a safe area
  • arrange transportation, if you need assistance, contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

Updates are posted on the Bulkley-Nechako Emergency Information Facebook page.

You can also find updates on the fires on the BC Wildfire Dashboard.

The Prince George Fire Centre has 39 active fires, with 7 of them considered of note.