Expanded Evacuation Alert set for Bulkley-Nechako
(Photo supplied by BC Wildfire Service)
An Expanded Evacuation Alert has been issued for the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.
Bulkley Nechako Evacuation Alert (Photo supplied by BC Wildfire Service)
The Cutoff Creek wildfire is estimated to be around 9,335 hectares in size and is considered a wildfire of note.
People living in this area are being asked to take the following precautions and be prepared for an Evacuation Order:
- locate all family or co-workers and plan to meet outside the evacuation area if an evacuation is called.
- gather essentials. ie. medication, glasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs, and keepsakes.
- prepare to move people with mobility challenges or children.
- prepare to move pets or livestock to a safe area
- arrange transportation, if you need assistance, contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.
Updates are posted on the Bulkley-Nechako Emergency Information Facebook page.
You can also find updates on the fires on the BC Wildfire Dashboard.
The Prince George Fire Centre has 39 active fires, with 7 of them considered of note.