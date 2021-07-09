Cutoff Creek wildfire expands to over 6,000 hectares
BC Wildfire Mobile App Logo (submitted by BCWS)
The Cutoff Creek wildfire, southwest of Fraser Lake has experienced pretty substantial growth.
As of this morning (Friday), it is 6,064 hectares in size – it was just 19-hundred hectares Thursday afternoon.
An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.
53 firefighters, two helicopters, and 11 pieces of heavy equipment are battling the blaze.
Meanwhile, the Chilako wildfire, south of Vanderhoof is now 1,474 hectares after seeing a slight dip in size yesterday (Thursday).
Lastly, the Tentfire Creek blaze remains at 915 hectares. Crews will be conducting burnout operations on the lightning-caused fire over the next few days.
In BC, there are 210 active fires with 36 of those in the Prince George Fire Centre.