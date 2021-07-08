Fire crews continue to make progress on a wildfire south of Vanderhoof.

The size of the Chilako blaze shrunk to 1,451 hectares after it was nearing 15-hundred hectares yesterday (Thursday).

Sharon Nickel with the Prince George Fire Centre spoke with Vista Radio.

“The crews have established the control lines and they are continuing to conduct hand-lit burning operations to clean up sections of unburnt fuel on that one. It is still a wildfire of note and we are keeping our eyes on it.”

However, the Cutoff Creek blaze southwest of Fraser Lake grew from 1,215 hectares to 1,928 hectares over the past 24 hours.

An Evacuation Alert remains in place by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

“Crews and equipment are working today to secure the south flank of the fire with aerial support. Burnoff operations will be conducted to contain the fire within the fireguard and the evacuation alert for that area stay in effect.”

“A lot of the time terrain has a large part to play in these spread of fires and whether or not it is terrain we can safely focus on and the weather is always a factor,” added Nickel.

Meanwhile, the Tentfire Creek blaze has grown to 915 hectares a spike of approximately one hundred hectares from Wednesday.

Crews will be conducting burnout operations on the north and northeast flank of the fire over the next several days. Additional resources have been allocated to this fire to support the burnout operations.

Twenty-four firefighters, four helicopters, and seven pieces of heavy equipment have been deployed.

There are 205 fires province-wide, 32 of which are in the Prince George Fire Centre.